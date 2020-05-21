Family of 17-year-old girl shot in the head says death was no accident

MIAMI, Fla. – A 17-year-old teen with a gun confessed to a weapon discharging accidentally and is facing manslaughter charges, but the family of Giselle Rengifo believe it was no accident. They reference social media posts showing Michael McGowan showing off with the gun.

Giselle’s mother, Katherine, and other family members want police to do more investigating.

Devastated and distraught, Katherine Rengifo sobs, "She was a beautiful person. She had a beautiful soul. Why did they take her? Please ask him, 'Why did he take her from me?' "

Three witnesses corroborated McGowan's account that he was holding the gun when it accidentally discharged, shooting Rengifo, 17, in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened at an efficiency apartment in the 2700 block of Southwest 20th Street. Police arrived just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Regifo’s aunt, Tonia Westman, tells Local 10, “Clearly it is not manslaughter.”

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, who hosted a news conference Thursday, said there could be additional charges.

"We are aware of social media posts," Colina said.

Colina spoke not only about Giselle’s death, but referenced 15-year-old Arya Gray, who died after she was shot in the head at an apartment in Miami’s Upper East Side neighborhood last Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police arrested Thalys Gabriel Olivera, 17, of Miami, on May 13, a day after the shooting. He faces a charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Police said they discovered that the gun used in that shooting had been reported stolen from Homestead on April 24.

"There are four families here that are shaken forever. Two families of the young ladies who lost their lives and the families of the young men who are going to be held accountable," Colina said.

Colina pleaded for others to listen to his message. “What I would like is for everyone out in the public to please be mindful of weapons in the house and the fact that the kids are home.”

Westman think McGowan should receive the same charges as Olivera. “I don’t want them to say it is manslaughter because the previous case was manslaughter. No.”