Teenage girl shot in the head in Miami’s Upper East Side, police say

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI – A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head early Tuesday morning in Miami, police said.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to a two-story apartment building at 7843 NE 10 Ave. in Miami’s Upper East Side neighborhood.

Detectives said the teenage girl did not live there, but they found her dead inside a unit in the building.

Miami Fire Rescue took her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

