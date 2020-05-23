Police: Mother alleging son’s abduction turns into suspect in his death

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Nine-year-old Alejandro Ripley ended up dead on Friday morning and his 47-year-old mother, Patricia Ripley, is a suspect, police said.

Alejandro was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder and he was a non-verbal patient at My Kid Therapy Center in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Maria Martinez and Antoinette Uribe, both employees of the center, remembered him as a happy and sweet boy.

“All his family loved him,” Martinez said.

“He was the world to his parents,” Uribe said.

Alejandro was wearing the Captain America T-shirt his mother told officers about Thursday night. His body turned up floating in a small lake at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club in the quiet Kendale Lakes neighborhood, detectives said.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives noted there was trauma to the head. The Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release a report.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday night. Detectives were suspicious when they saw surveillance video at Home Depot at 15750 SW 88 St. She waited in her parked car for more than 15 minutes before calling 911, police said.

Patricia Ripley told detectives two men abducted Alejandro at Southwest 158th Avenue and Southwest 88th Street in The Hammocks.

“She noticed she was being followed by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the unknown vehicle attempted to side-swipe her vehicle, forcing her to veer onto SW 158 Avenue,” Detective Angel Rodriguez wrote. “The vehicle then blocked her.”

Rodriguez, a spokesman for the police department, said Alejandro’s mother also reported one of the two men had ambushed her and demanded drugs before snatching Alejandro away from her.