2 people, dog escape house fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A fire broke out early Monday morning inside a home in Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. inside a home on Northeast Fifth Court in the city’s Victoria Park neighborhood.

Several Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units entered the home to extinguish the flames.

There was no visible damage to the outside of the home.

Authorities said two people and their dog were inside the home at the time, but were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.