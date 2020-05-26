Heavy rains leave residents to navigate Memorial Day floods

Edgewater resident Opal Lords looked on as the water rose outside along Northeast 23rd Street near Fourth Avenue.

The street had flooding due to heavy rains, leaving cars sitting in several inches of water.

“This is a mess,” Lords said.

The Miami Police Department warned the downpour would cause flash flooding east of Biscayne Boulevard between 15th and 27th Street, with residents finding it hard to exit their own buildings.

Cars splashed as they navigated through soggy streets on South Beach, too, with Miami Beach resident Alexander Letki saying he spent much of the day helping drivers who saw their cars get stuck.

“You know, ah, one gentleman started his Mercedes (and it) took another guy (to help),” Letki said. “We pushed him out.”

In Brickell, residents said they hadn’t seen flooding this bad since Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The water level was high on Brickell Avenue, with one driver needing help to move his car.

However, the rain did little to stop those determined to visit Aventura Mall. Some areas were so dangerous, police were forced to block them off.