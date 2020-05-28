Car thief crashed into officers on chase through Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hialeah man took police on a collision-filled chase in Miami-Dade County after stealing a Dodge Caravan in Miami Beach on Wednesday afternoon, officers say.

Juan Miguel Garcia, 46, faces charges that include grand theft, fleeing police and aggravated assault of a police officer. He’s being held on a $46,000 bond.

Miami-Dade police say that they were advised by Miami Beach police to be on the lookout for a stolen black 2013 Dodge Caravan around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Detective Hunter Grimm spotted the vehicle and tried to make a stop at NW 17th Avenue and NW 43rd Street.

According to an arrest report, Grimm got out of his car and approached Garcia, instructing him to get out of the Caravan. Garcia swerved away, hitting Grimm with his side mirror and then raced recklessly through traffic to get away, the report says.

As the chase ensued, Garcia did a 180 and is accused of driving directly toward a sergeant’s vehicle, forcing him to go in reverse to avoid a collision. Garcia then struck the fender of another detective’s car.

Caught in traffic, Garcia backed into another detective’s car before crashing into a car at NE 10th Avenue and 81st Street, where he was arrested, the report says. Garcia also caused damage to a home in the area.

None of the officers involved were injured, police say.

After the stop, officers learned that Garcia’s driver’s license had been suspended since 2011 for fleeing or eluding police, the arrest report said.