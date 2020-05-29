2 injured in shooting at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. – Two people were taken as trauma alerts to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center Friday morning following a shooting at Aventura Mall, authorities confirmed to Local 10 News reporter Jeff Weinsier.

Sky 10 was above the scene as two ambulances drove away from the mall.

An employee took to Twitter shortly after the incident, claiming the shooting had occurred inside the Nordstrom store, however authorities did not immediately confirm where the shooting occurred.

The employee said the shooting occurred on the first floor of the store following an argument between customers.

She said the store was evacuated after the incident.

#AventuraPolice is working a crime scene at the @AventuraMall The area has been secured and we do not have any other threats to the community at this time. This is an active crime scene investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/xP6pZ8F3Yp — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 29, 2020

Police also had the area by the JCPenney blocked off and someone was seeing placed inside the back of a police car.

Aventura police said the area has been secured and no suspects are at large.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

