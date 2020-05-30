Surveillance captures fire starters at park pavilion

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A fire that heavily damaged the main pavilion at Northgate Neighborhood Park on Thursday is now being called arson by Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call of a fire at the public park, located at 3555 W. Oakland Park Blvd. When they arrived on the scene, the pavilion in the center of the park was fully engulfed in flames.

BSO investigators, after reviewing surveillance video, say the fire was intentionally set. Earlier that day, at approximately 3:22 p.m., video captures three black males entering the park. They are seen sitting on a bench underneath the main pavilion.

Investigators said the video shows them deliberately using trash obtained from nearby garbage cans to ignite a fire on the bench.

The three subjects are then seen leaving the area while the pavilion catches fire.

There was extensive damage to the pavilion as well as damages to a nearby playground.

Violent crimes detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Derek Diaz at (954) 321-4356. To remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at browardcrimestoppers.org.