Park pavilion burns in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Sky 10 captured the scene of a structure burning at the Northgate Neighborhood Park.

The park is at 3555 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Black smoke along with heavy flames could be seen pouring out of what appeared to be a pavilion.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 5:03 p.m. The fire was contained, but the structure was heavily damaged.

There is no word of any injuries at this time or what caused the fire.

