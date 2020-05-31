80ºF

Local News

Local 10’s Calvin Hughes, Terrell Forney and Alex Finnie discuss what Miami protests truly about

Tags: Miami, George Floyd

MIAMI – While covering the protests in Miami on Saturday night, Local 10′s Calvin Hughes, Terrell Forney and Alex Finnie had a conversation about what these protests were truly about and the experience of growing up black in America.

Hughes spoke about the lessons he teaches his children, and Forney spoke about what he learned growing up.

The discussion touched a nerve with viewers and can be seen at the top of this page.

Saturday’s protests began peacefully in response to George Floyd’s death in police custody earlier this week in Minneapolis.

