Local 10’s Calvin Hughes, Terrell Forney and Alex Finnie discuss what Miami protests truly about

MIAMI – While covering the protests in Miami on Saturday night, Local 10′s Calvin Hughes, Terrell Forney and Alex Finnie had a conversation about what these protests were truly about and the experience of growing up black in America.

Hughes spoke about the lessons he teaches his children, and Forney spoke about what he learned growing up.

The discussion touched a nerve with viewers and can be seen at the top of this page.

Saturday’s protests began peacefully in response to George Floyd’s death in police custody earlier this week in Minneapolis.

Wow. What an honest, real and grounded conversation between @Calvinlocal10, @TerrellWPLG and @alexfinnieWPLG about what today is truly all about. Local journalism at its finest.@WPLGLocal10, could you please upload and share the segment? — Raul Moas (@rmoas) May 31, 2020