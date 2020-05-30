WATCH LIVE: Protests in Downtown Miami in response to Minneapolis death of George Floyd

MIAMI – Hundreds of people carried signs and chanted "I Can't Breathe" in Miami as a protest began at the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard Saturday.

Three other gatherings were planned.

The South Florida demonstrations follow dozens of U.S. cities Friday in response to the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota.

The four publicized protests on social media included 3 p.m. gatherings at the Torch of Friendship, 401 Biscayne Blvd., another at 1328 NW Third Ave., and in Coral Gables at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Miracle Mile and LeJeune Road.

In Broward County, groups were meeting in the parking lot of Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place.

Chief Edward Hudak of the Coral Gables Police Department issued a statement: "To ensure the safety of all citizens who are present, any violence or attempt to be disruptive or cause damage to any surrounding property during the event will be immediately addressed and persons responsible will be dispersed by CGPD and by our partnering local, state, and federal agencies.”

Protesters in Miami walked Biscayne Boulevard carrying signs and chanting “I Can’t Breathe,” the words that Floyd said as he pleaded with officer Derek Chauvin to let him up.

This is only the back half of massive crowd in Downtown Miami. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/q9aGdo3xUY — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) May 30, 2020

In Coral Gables, the group gathered chanting “Stop police brutality.”

The former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video using his knee to pin down Floyd, who died shortly after, was arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.

Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County attorney, said. An investigation into the other three officers who were present at the scene on Monday was continuing, he said.