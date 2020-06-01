After large peaceful marches against police brutality, few vandals damage businesses struggling during pandemic

Thousands marched peacefully against police brutality in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Officers in Miami believe about a dozen accused vandals traveled from other states seeking for crimes of opportunity. Officers in Fort Lauderdale arrested two accused vandals.

The damage hurt businesses that are already struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. The vandals used spray paint and rocks. There was graffiti at the Museum of Discovery and Science and at the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale.

Nearby, the vandals damaged a $59,000 painting when they broke a window at the Wentworth Gallery on Las Olas Boulevard. Despite this, Bonnie Cohen praised both “Justice for George Floyd” protesters and law enforcement.

The vandals, she said, need to stop.

“I’m so sad," said Cohen, who owns a business and lives in Fort Lauderdale. "We’re still trying to get through the pandemic here.”

Detectives at the local, state and federal levels have ongoing investigations related to the looting and vandalism this weekend in South Florida.

In Miami, looters broke into five stores at the Bayside Marketplace, including Lacoste. Burglars also targeted jewelry stores in downtown Miami and Miami Dade College. The thieves were savvy enough to steal the security system at one of the jewelry stores. Men with high-powered rifles stood guard outside after the burglary.

Cohen said on Monday morning her hurricane shutters protected her business. The Florida National Guard and the Broward Sheriff’s Office were among the law enforcement agencies that responded to assist the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sunday.

The other businesses damaged include the Vegan Fine Foods and O-Be House, the Gran Forno Bakery, the Sarracino Salon and Grand Central Stationary. Detectives are searching for other suspects.

Agents with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are investigating whether outside agitators -- and not local protesters -- were responsible for the property damage and looting in South Florida, according to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Donald Trump has ordered Gen. Mark A. Milley to run a central command center tasked with keeping the peace.

“What the president has said is he wants to dominate the streets with National Guard,” McEnany said.