Instead of beaches opening, Miami-Dade remains under curfew order

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Monday was the day beaches were supposed to finally reopen in Miami-Dade County, but after this weekend’s protests, precautions are back in place.

In addition to the beaches remaining closed, a countywide curfew is in place from 9 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Public transit was back up and running early Monday morning after shutting down for safety reasons over the weekend, but officials say they are monitoring the situation with safety in mind.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says that because of the resources needed to enforce curfew, they aren’t able to make sure people are gathered safely at the beach, thus those remain closed.

As for a cost on the damage done in the city and county over the weekend, officials tell us it’s too soon to tell and they’re not sure it’s over yet.

“It’s too early to assess. We are still in preparation mode,” City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. “We have not really stopped preparation. We are ready in case there are demonstrations tonight.”

Miami-Dade Corrections says they had 35 arrests overnight — the majority of those for curfew violation — after 57 arrests Saturday night. On both nights, a small number of people arrested came from out of state.