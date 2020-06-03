Officials taking proactive stance against potential rabies outbreak, distributing vaccine to wild animals

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Animal Control officers have been out in force across South Florida, making sure the public is protected from a potentially deadly disease.

In the overgrowth along a Miami Sprigs canal the Miami-Dade Animal Services Department is tossing small but powerful packets of protection.

Inside each packet is a dose of rabies vaccine, intended for wild animals that may be carrying the virus.

"A few years ago, we had an outbreak in the community," said shelter program manager Leo Romero. "So as a proactive program, (we're trying) to vaccinate as many wild animals as possible, so that doesn’t happen again and expand into a bigger crisis."

The heavy plastic packets are coated with fish to attract wild animals. Inside is a small capsule of rabies vaccine.

The rabies bait poses to no risk to domestic animals, but if you see one, leave it alone.

"If you are walking with your dog and you come across one off these things, if somehow they should get into it, it might cause an upset stomach or a little diarrhea, but won’t harm the animal in any serious manner," said Romero.

Controlling the spread of rabies in wildlife is vital to protecting people from a dangerous disease.

The first symptoms can appear a from a few days to more than a year after infection.

Starting with what seems like the flu, then progressing to neurological problems including irritability, aggressiveness, agitation, confusion, muscle spasms, seizures, and paralysis.

"If a human gets contracted with rabies, if it's not caught early, there’s a 99 percent chance that it will lead to deaths," said Romero.

Miami-Dade County began this program after data showed it had 10% of all rabies cases in the state.

No new cases have been reported, and Broward County has no reported cases, which officials say is proof the program is working.