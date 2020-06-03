Officer accused of pushing teen during protest has 71 use of force cases on file

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer who is accused of pushing a 19-year-old woman during a protest over the weekend has 71 use of force cases on his personnel file, Local 10 News learned on Wednesday.

Officer Steven Pohorence, who has since been suspended, has spent nearly four years with the police department.

According to Internal Affairs investigators, there have been at least 51 incidents in which Pohorence has drawn his gun.

His personnel file shows an allegation of unnecessary force and false arrest was made, and in another report, a man accused Pohorence of racially profiling him during a traffic stop.

In each case, he was not found to be in violation of department policy.

Cellphone video taken Sunday shows an officer believed to be Pohorence shoving the 19-year-old, who was kneeling on the ground with her hands up.

Her mother told Local 10 News she was there and witnessed the incident.

“He needs to be off of the force, period,” Danielle Casey said.

In his latest evaluation, Pohorence’s supervisors wrote that he “is a positive, proactive, and motivated individual....however Ofc. Pohorence was sent to mandatory training to improve his interactions with the public with emphasis on public speaking.”

The evaluation also stated that “He requires little if any supervision and his self-motivation serves as a role model for others.”

Pohorence also received a life-saving award in July 2019.

Meanwhile, another woman who said she was peacefully protesting on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale told Local 10 News that she was struck by a projectile and received 20 stitches.

“She was pulling me away and, as I was turning, I was shot,” LaToya Ratlieff said.

Ratlieff was seen bleeding from her head as people tried to help her.

She was struck by a projectile she believes was a foam baton. A casing was found nearby on the ground.

“I have 20 stitches,” she said. “Luckily the CT scan revealed that I have no brain damage.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has opened an investigation into Sunday’s incident involving Pohorence.