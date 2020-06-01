Video shows officer pushing woman during Fort Lauderdale protests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A video obtained by Local 10 News shows a police officer appearing to shove a female protester who was kneeling on the ground as tensions rose Sunday night in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The video was obtained by Local 10 News’ Jeff Weinsier from a protester. It shows a female protester on her knees demonstrating. A male officer appears to push her in the back or in the head, toward the pavement, as he walks past.

Other officers then push that officer away as protesters throw items in his direction.

This happened as what had been a peaceful protest in Fort Lauderdale turned contentious outside a parking garage near the Broward County Main Library.

Police used tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowd gathered there. Fort Lauderdale police said that there has been damage to police vehicles.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office came in to assist Fort Lauderdale police.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has declared a state of emergency in the city and set a 9 p.m. curfew.

A dispersal order has been issued commanding all persons so assembled or within Downtown Fort Lauderdale to immediately and peacefully disperse. If you do not do so, you may be arrested or subject to other police action. (1/2) — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) June 1, 2020

The Fort Lauderdale protest got underway peacefully at Huizenga Park, with organizations Black Lives Matter and Dream Defenders bringing the group together at 3 p.m.

The protests are in response to George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

“After a peaceful march where we honored the life of George Floyd, Tony McDade, and Breonna Taylor ... needless violence erupted between police and attendees nearly two hours after we ended,” state Rep. Shevrin Jones said in a statement. “This is exactly what we were there to speak out against. Initial reports and video footage are both disturbing. I urge everyone to go home and depart in the spirit that the peaceful protest ended in.”

Tense time in FLL.. pic.twitter.com/iYVE3hQssg — Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) May 31, 2020