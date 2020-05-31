Black Lives Matter protest to go on, but not in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The City of Lauderhill issued a statement Saturday that they had been working with Black Lives Matter to postpone a protest on Sunday. But the group sent a notice on Twitter that it is continuing with its protest in Broward County.

State Rep. Shevrin Jones, one of the organizers of the original event, said he understands that there is a group that still wants to heard.

On Saturday, the city sent out this notice: “We stand with the family and friends of George Floyd and all those who have lost their lives to police brutality or any social injustice.” They postponed the event in the interest of public safety. “We hope to work with Black Lives Matter in the future to secure support from additional public safety agencies as well as identify an appropriate location for a peaceful protest.”

Good morning everyone! Just to be clear, our protest is still on and active! We stand together in solidarity not just to make a statement but so we know that we are here for each other. We stand together for the lives lost, our children, ourselves and our right to justice. pic.twitter.com/Wsnumcx7E9 — Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward (@BLM_Broward) May 31, 2020

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward stated on Twitter that they were continuing ahead with their protest despite law enforcement barring them from entry at the location originally planned.

The group has shifted its protest to Huzienga Park on East Las Olas Boulevard.

Jones said he is still going to be a presence at the event primarily because “everyone involved wants the protest to be peaceful.”

When asked about worries about the shops nearby on Las Olas and some of the other protests, which turned to looting, Jones said he was taking action to meet with the City of Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione and Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner ahead of the 3 p.m. gathering to help “ensure that doesn’t happen.”

Broward Dream Defenders tweeted that a gathering is planned today from 3 to 6 p.m. Huzienga Park at East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.