Miami hospital workers take a knee for racial equality

MIAMI – Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers knelt outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday afternoon, joining the nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice.

It was part of a national movement called White Coats for Black Lives, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

The demonstrations took place just after noon in front of the Holtz Children’s Hospital, and the group remained knelt in silence for about 9 minutes to reflect the time George Floyd was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

The hospital workers held signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” in reference to Floyd’s last words.

One sign read: “Take it from a registered nurse. When someone can’t breathe ... help them!”