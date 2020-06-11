Police: 7 arrested after Columbus, Ponce De Leon statues vandalized in downtown Miami

MIAMI – Seven people were arrested Wednesday after two statues were vandalized in downtown Miami during a protest.

The damaged Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce De Leon statues are located outside Bayside Marketplace.

According to Miami police, a group of protesters were in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Fourth Street Wednesday when authorities saw several people spray painting the statues.

“A hammer and sickle, among other things, (were) spray painted on the statues,” police said.

The suspects were arrested after authorities reviewed surveillance cameras in the area.

Police said several protesters assaulted officers while they were trying to arrest the suspects and damaged a police vehicle.

A total of seven of the protesters were arrested, police said.

Authorities said the peaceful protesters were not arrested.

“In the City of Miami, we support peaceful protests but there will be zero tolerance for those who hide behind the peaceful protesters to incite riots, damage property, and hurt members of the public or our officers,” the police department said in a statement.