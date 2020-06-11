WATCH LIVE: Protesters marching through Dania Beach

(Watch Sky 10 over the scene - no audio)

Roads will be closed along Federal Highway near Griffin Road and Stirling Road as a group of protesters are marching through Dania Beach.

Around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, the group started the march with a moment of prayer. They promised a peaceful protest as they said they want family members, residents and businesses in the area to hear their message.

Two owners closed their businesses and started marching along with the protesters.

The group has a full escort by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO is advising drivers to stay out of the area since traffic will be diverted for about the next hour.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have continued throughout South Florida for the past nine days.