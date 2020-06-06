WATCH LIVE: Protests continue in South Florida on Saturday, with several planned across Miami-Dade and Broward

MIAMI – Several protests are being held across South Florida on Saturday as residents in Miami-Dade and Broward come out to demonstrate against racism and police brutality.

Sky10 will be moving around to the different protests all day; a live stream can be seen at the top of this page starting at 3 p.m.

The first demonstration on Saturday was at Bayfront Park in Miami, beginning at 11 a.m.

Roughly 45 people came out for the walking protest that stopped several times for prayer before arriving at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse.

At noon, protestors that included several families marched in Miramar, with help of a police escort.

They walked along Miramar Pkwy. holding signs that said Black Lives Matter and shirts that read “I can’t breathe.”

Drivers were seen honking and waiving in support of the protestors.

A 1 p.m. protest planned outside Trump National Doral brought several dozen demonstrators out, many of which were younger people.

To the west in Sweetwater, officials announced an 8 p.m. curfew for Saturday due to the protest at Florida International University, which is planned for 2 p.m.

Police in Sweetwater also surrounded their headquarters with a large fence in order to prevent potential damage. They also blocked off SW 109th Ave. to prevent protestors from going north of SW 8th Street and moving towards the police station.

Back in Downtown Miami, a protest is planned at 4 p.m. that will begin at the Torch of Friendship off Biscayne Blvd.

There is a countywide curfew in place for Miami-Dade County from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The time was changed, from 10 p.m., on Saturday afternoon.

Only citizens that need to be out for essential purposes, such as going to or from work, should be on the streets during that time.