Bicycle riders hold peaceful protest on two wheels in South Miami-Dade

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Protestors took to the South Florida streets in a different kind of way Saturday morning.

Demonstrators demanding change are using their bicycles to get their message across and help bring an end to social injustice.

The Ride for Justice was escorted by Miami-Dade police officers.

The group came out early Saturday morning for a more than five-mile ride around south Miami-Dade.

"We're here for unity, for the community," said protestor Kenny Fountain. "It's not a black or white thing. It's a justice thing. Period."

Florida House Leader Kionne McGhee, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss, and the 305 Urban Bike Club organized the peaceful ride.

The death of George Floyd and other black lives have sparked protests around the world, including here in South Florida.

Organizers of Saturday’s ride said they wanted to unite the community for a peaceful family and friends bicycle ride in honor of those lives lost.