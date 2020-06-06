Protesters make way onto I-95, northbound, southbound lanes closed

MIAMI, Fla. – Protesters have shut down Interstate I-95 northbound and southbound.

The group tried to get onto the Julia Tuttle Causeway about 6:30 p.m. Friday, but were blocked by police. They left and then seemed to go around to another side to eventually make their way onto the interstate.

The protesters grabbed some of the fencing and have it in front of them on the highway.

Police have a presence, but so far, they have not confronted the protesters.

This Black Lives Matter protest began in Wynwood on Friday afternoon and was working its way through downtown when they tried to get onto the causeway. Eventually they broke through some fencing to get onto the interstate.

So far, they have been protesting without violence.

Some of the organizers of the protest are asking the group to leave the highway.

Miami-Dade County Mayor has instituted a curfew for this weekend because of the protests.

“Due to increasing unrest in parts of Miami-Dade County, I’ve ordered the curfew time to be back up to 10 p.m. effective . . .Friday, June 5, 2020.”

The curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, the Office of the Mayor stated. That means no citizens should be on the streets unless they need to be out for essential purposes, such as work.

Due to increasing unrest in parts of Miami-Dade County, I've ordered the curfew time to be moved back up to 10 p.m., effective tonight, Friday, June 5, 2020, until further notice. @MiamiDadeCounty @MiamiDadeEM @MiamiDadeBCC — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 6, 2020

