Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer shows middle fingers to Surfside Mayor

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer showed her two middle fingers during a recent public virtual commission meeting after Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett muted her.

Salzhauer interrupted Burkett to say he was misinterpreting her email when Burkett muted her during the Tuesday meeting on the Zoom platform.

“First of all, I’m going to finish my comments, and then you’ll get to speak," Burkett said.

Salzhauer then flashed her two middle fingers in protest. The heated discussion was over the Covid-19 Anti-Hate Resolution. Burkett wanted to add Christians to the resolution, but commissioners disagreed.