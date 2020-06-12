Officers release 911 calls in Lauderdale Beach crimes linked to tourist

LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released the 911 calls in the Lauderdale Beach murders and a call that preceded a Tuesday police chase on Interstate 95.

After the chase, officers arrested Daniel Santo Dovi. On Thursday night, detectives were still investigating if the 64-year-old Pennsylvania tourist is the person who stabbed two men. While he is not a suspect, detectives said he is a person of interest.

The crime scene at 3054 N. Ocean Blvd. is where two men were stabbed to death, and 2613 Center Ave. is where Dovi threatened to kill a man. Dovi was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and he has been on disability for the last eight years, his brother Anthony Dovi told Broward Judge Corey Cawthon on Wednesday.

Daniel Santo Dovi is facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal mischief, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and battery. Cawthon set his bond at $97,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or surveillance video should call 954-828-5344 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.