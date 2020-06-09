Detectives investigate if man in I-95 chase is linked to homicides in Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are investigating if a man who officers arrested on Tuesday after a chase on Interstate 95 is related to the deaths of two people in Fort Lauderdale.

A few hours after detectives found the two stabbed to death in Lauderdale Beach, Michael Jones told police officers he found an intruder with “crazy in his eyes" who threatened to kill him nearby.

The man who Jones said was camping in his property was driving a white Jeep Wrangler with a Pennsylvania tag. Officers chased him northbound on I-95 until a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s maneuver caused him to crash.

“The incidents occurred within close proximity and timeframe to one another and as result detectives are looking into the possibility that the two incidents may be related,” said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Officers responded to the double homicide about 6:15 a.m. at 3054 North Ocean Blvd. and to the aggravated battery about three hours later at 2613 Center Ave.

Jones said officers told him the man was armed with a hunting knife.

Adamson is asking anyone with information about the crime scenes to call detectives at 954-828-5534 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.