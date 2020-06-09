Broward police chase ends with I-95 NB rollover crash
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A police chase in Broward County ended in a crash on Tuesday morning on Interstate 95′s northbound lanes near Hillsboro Boulevard.
The driver of a white Jeep Wrangler was speeding away from Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
Officers arrested the driver of the Jeep. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story.
