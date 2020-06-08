Black Lives Matter protesters march in Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Protesters hit the street again in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon.

Organized by the Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward, the group gathered near Holiday Park at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and NE 14th Avenue.

They then headed west on Sunrise before turning north onto NE 4th Avenue and heading into Wilton Manors.

It’s been a smaller contingent than we’ve seen at some South Florida protests in recent days, but the spirited group has drawn supporting horn honks from nearby cars as they call for justice and the defunding of police.

The group stopped in front of Wilton Manors’ city hall and police department and read the names of several people who lost their lives to police brutality before taking a seat outside the front door.

It’s part of the continued nationwide movement toward racial equality after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

This protest has remained entirely peaceful, with police stopping traffic to allow the demonstrators to march.

