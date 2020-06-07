Several peaceful protests planned for Sunday, from Palm Beach County to South Miami-Dade

MIAMI – South Florida has several protests planned for Sunday, and officials are hoping for the weekend to end the same way it began, with peaceful demonstrations.

A Black Lives Matter protest was held in Wilton Manors at 1 p.m. It began at Hagen Park.

In Miami, organizers are hosting what they call Compassion Caravan: Justice for George Floyd. The 2 p.m. event, which will be joined by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, plans to visit police stations in Liberty City and Little Havana.

Also at 2 p.m., protestors will gather outside the Hollywood Police Station for a peaceful demonstration.

Residents in Miami Shores are holding a vigil for George Floyd at 3 p.m. They plan to march from Village Hall to Miami Shores Village Bayfront Park.

In Homestead, a Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled at 3 p.m. outside of City Hall. Two counties to the north, Deerfield Beach residents planned a Black Lives Matter protest along Sample Rd. and 3rd Ave. for 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m. in Wynwood, protestors are planning to meet at Panther Coffee.

Miami-Dade County is currently enforcing a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew due to the ongoing demonstrations.