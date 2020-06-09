2 bodies found on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday morning on the beach, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson, the bodies were discovered on the sand just before 6:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene an hour later as officers were gathered on the beach to investigate. The bodies appeared to be bloodied.

Adamson said the circumstances are suspicious.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.