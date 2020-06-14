Protesters in 3 Broward County cities say they’re not giving up anytime soon

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A spiritual message helped set the tone at a rally that reached the steps of the Lauderdale City Hall. “Ohh and I know, a change a gonna come” they sang as protesters pushed for change here and across Broward County.

“Every day, I’m hearing about more and more protests, so the energy is up. People are angry,” Tiffany Burks of Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward said.

In Pompano Beach, dozens of demonstrators marched from the E. Pat Larkins Community Center.

They chanted: “The people united, will never be divided” highlighting examples of racial injustice on signs and calling out the names of those slain by police.

In Lauderdale Lakes, protesters joined parishioners from the First Baptist Church Piney Grove on West Oakland Park Boulevard.

They chanted and marched with signs all aimed at spurring change.

“Just like it says, ‘No justice, no peace.’ We’re tired of being gunned down,” said Kerry Nembherd.

Keith Robinson took a break from protesting to tell his story: "The reason why I'm marching today is because I'm tired. I'm very tired. I have experienced police brutality myself and it's only by the grace of God that I'm here to do what I'm doing now."

And step by step, protest by protest, the demonstrators said their efforts are worth it, even if it's under the blazing sun.

"It’s hot, but it’s still great. We’re doing a good thing. Hopefully a lot of change is gonna come,” protester Karlene Maxwell Williams said.