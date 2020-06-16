Miami-Dade commissioners favor civilian oversight of police

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Commission voted 9-4 Tuesday morning in favor of resurrecting a civilian oversight panel for when police are accused of wrongdoing.

After passing that first reading, details including funding and the composition of the panel will need to be ironed out before a second reading and before it could be voted into law.

A civilian panel had been in place in the county years ago but was defunded.

“It’s the bad apples that we want to get,” Commissioner Barbara Jordan, who is pushing for the panel, said last week. “We want to make sure that there are policies in place that ... would hold them accountable.”

Public comments Tuesday have been largely in favor of civilian oversight, though mindful that Miami-Dade is not Minneapolis, and recognizing the county’s police force for its community-minded approach.

“What I ask is that it’s fair and representative of not only members of the community, but also law enforcement,” Miami-Dade’s police director Freddy Ramirez said Sunday on Local 10′s “This Week in South Florida.” “Because I don’t want my officers to be put in a ‘gotcha’ moment, or to be exploited.”

