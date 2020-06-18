Hackers are crashing Zoom meetings with child porn, attorney general says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Zoombombing has become an issue with more people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of these hackers are now hijacking online video meetings and showing child pornography, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says.

Moody, in a warning to state residents Thursday, said she is working with local law enforcement to prevent the disturbing trend.

“It’s heartbreaking that anyone would exploit children in this manner, but child pornography is pervasive online,” she said in a news release. “It’s disgusting and illegal. When hackers hijack meetings and force participants to view these disturbing images, we must ensure we have an immediate, aggressive and coordinated law enforcement response. That is why I am working with our great law enforcement agencies to track down Zoombombers and hold them accountable for the victimization of our children.”

The FBI was investigating such a case involving a Zoom meeting for a school in Texas last month.

Anyone experiencing Zoombombing that involves illegal images is encouraged to call local police and can also report child abuse in Florida to 1-800-962-2873, Moody says.

The attorney general also provided tips to prevent hackers from breaking into video conferences: