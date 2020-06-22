83ºF

Local News

Florida sees rise in background checks for gun ownership

Associated Press

Tags: Florida, St. Petersburg
Florida has seen a dramatic rise in background checks for gun ownership.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – More Floridians are considering buying guns, according to state records that show a dramatic rise in the number of background checks its processed since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida has processed 30,657 background checks in the week after Floyd’s May 25 death, after a police officer pressed his knee against the black man’s neck.

The number of background checks was twice the number for the same period last year.

To purchase a gun in Florida, buyers must usually undergo a background check.

