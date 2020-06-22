Judge schedules Parkland shooting hearing for August

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer scheduled the next status hearing in the case of Nikolas Cruz, the confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, for Aug. 25.

The 17 victims include seven 14-year-old students: Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque Anguiano, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Jaime Guttenberg, Alaina Petty and Alexander Schachter.

Two 15-year-old students, Luke Hoyer and Peter Wang, 16-year-old student Carmen Schentrup, three 17-year-old students, Helena Ramsay, Nicholas Dworet and Joaquin Oliver, and 18-year-old student Meadow Pollack also died in the shooting.

Cruz, who did not attend the hearing on Monday, is also accused of killing Scott Beigel, 35, a teacher, Aaron Feis, 37, an assistant football coach, and Christopher Hixon, 49, the athletic director.

Cruz, is facing 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre.