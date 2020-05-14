BSO sergeant fired for response to MSD shooting reinstated, union says

PARKLAND, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Miller, who was the first BSO sergeant to arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland following the mass shooting on Valentine’s Day in 2018 has been reinstated, the BSO Deputies Association confirmed.

The Deputies Association said in a news release that Miller, who was fired along with three other deputies, was awarded full back pay and will get back his seniority.

“The ruling found BSO violated Sgt. Brian Miller’s Constitutional due process rights and improperly terminated him,” the news release stated.

Miller was initially placed on restrictive administrative duty in November 2018 after video showed that he remained in the parking lot even after other law enforcement officers entered the school building where 17 students and staff members lost their lives.

BSO Commander Jan Jordan, who oversaw the agency’s response to the Valentine’s Day massacre, resigned that November.

Miller was later among the deputies who were fired by Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony for their alleged inaction the day of the shooting.

“If Sergeant Miller has any honor, he will resign,” Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina, 14, was killed in the shooting, tweeted Wednesday. “He owes it to law enforcement officers who risk their lives each and every day.”

— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 14, 2020

Tony told Local 10 News on Thursday that he stands behind his decision to fire Miller.

— Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) May 14, 2020

“You know, the arbitration process is always part of the final aspect of reemploying an employee who was terminated or suffers from some type of disciplinary action that I take, and I understand that that’s always going to be on the table, but that’s not going to change my decision-making in terms of doing what is right for this community," Tony said. "I stood by the termination then and I stand by it now.”