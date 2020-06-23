Chief to release 2 videos in probe of Fort Lauderdale officer who pushed Black Lives Matter protester

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Magilone announced Tuesday there are two videos added as evidence in the investigation of Officer Steven Pohorence who is accused of pushing a Black Lives Matter protester who was kneeling.

Magilone suspended Pohorence, and said the videos show recent incidents of Pohorence’s possible use of excessive force. Magilone also said he decided to release the videos after a public records request brought the incidents to light.

In one of the incidents, Pohorence is accused of delivering several knee strikes to a man who was riding the bus when he was arrested. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis joined the news conference and said there is “zero tolerance” for that behavior.

OFFICER POHORENCE’S BACKGROUND

When Pohorence pushed the 19-year-old woman on May 31st in downtown Fort Lauderdale, there were people recording with their mobile phones. The video went viral. The Broward State Attorney’s Office forwarded the case to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The 29-year-old former Florida Highway Patrol trooper received several commendations and positive reviews. But this is not the first time Pohorence behavior is under investigation since he joined the department about four years ago.

Records show Pohorence has had 70 incidents under investigation by internal affairs, and 36 of the incidents were traffic stops for stolen cars or tags. Pohorence pointed his weapon at the drivers every time. And in 14 of the cases, he used physical strength or a Taser to subdue the suspect.

NEWS CONFERENCE

Fort Lauderdale Police presser - 6/23/20 WATCH LIVE: The Fort Lauderdale Police Department holds a press conference to release newly discovered video related to an officer that pushed a kneeling protester to the ground. Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Manager Kerry Weston contributed to this report.