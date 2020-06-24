Small plane makes emergency landing on side of road in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning on the side of a road in west Broward County.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen confirmed the Lake LA-4 landed safely on U.S. 27 and Griffin Road around 8:30 a.m.

She said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane. He was not injured.

According to Bergen, the plane departed from North Perry Airport and was flying to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Records show the plane is registered to Wayman Luy LLC.

It’s unclear what prompted the pilot to make the emergency landing.

The FAA is investigating the incident.