90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Small plane makes emergency landing on side of road in Broward County

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County
Sky 10 over scene of emergency landing in Broward County.
Sky 10 over scene of emergency landing in Broward County. (WPLG)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning on the side of a road in west Broward County.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen confirmed the Lake LA-4 landed safely on U.S. 27 and Griffin Road around 8:30 a.m.

She said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane. He was not injured.

According to Bergen, the plane departed from North Perry Airport and was flying to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Records show the plane is registered to Wayman Luy LLC.

It’s unclear what prompted the pilot to make the emergency landing.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: