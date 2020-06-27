Police find man shot multiple times in car in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to a report of shots fired in Northeast Miami-Dade Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived in the area of 206th Street and NE 7th Court around 12:20 p.m., they found a man in a car shot multiple times.

The Toyota’s windows were shattered from numerous bullet holes.

The man, whose age or identity has not yet been released, was taken to Aventura Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said they are continuing their investigation.