Coronavirus hot zones: Surge team focuses on Miami-Dade’s 33136, 33142, 33030 zip codes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The members of the new Surge Teams are going door to door in Miami-Dade County neighborhoods where the coronavirus pandemic has had the most impact. They are visiting residences in Allapattah on Tuesday and Liberty City on Wednesday.

Their mission is to prevent more infections by reminding residents to distance themselves from others at least six feet, to wear a face mask, avoid touching their face and wash their hands frequently. They are also distributing face masks, hand sanitizer and educational materials.

According to Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department, the teams are focusing on zip codes 33136, 33142 and 33030. He didn’t specify where the outbreaks are.

Zip code 33136 includes Jackson Memorial Hospital and the historic Spring Garden and Overtown neighborhoods.

Zip code 33142 includes the Miami International Airport’s Rental Car Center and Transit Station, the Casino Miami, Jackson Memorial Long-Term Care Center in Allapattah and Brownsville, a neighborhood with several affordable housing projects.

Zip code 33030 includes farms, wholesale plant nurseries and CHI Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina, an urgent care center that provides services to Homestead’s agricultural workers.