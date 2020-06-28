Fort Lauderdale beaches won’t be open Fourth of July weekend, mayor says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale beaches will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend, the city’s mayor Dean Trantalis said Sunday afternoon. Broward County officials are expected to announce Monday that all public beaches in the county will close beginning July 3.

The beach closures are due to the latest spike in both counties of COVID-19 cases, especially among a younger demographic. Coronavirus in the state and the country continue to rise.

“The most important thing in the city of Fort Lauderdale is to ensure this virus doesn’t spread as much as it has been.,” said Trantalis.

He stressed that while the beaches in Fort Lauderdale will be closed from July 3 to 5, businesses along A1A will stay open “as long as they follow the rules,” he said.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced on Friday that no one will be allowed on Miami-Dade County beaches July 3 to 7, which means Broward County beaches would open two days earlier than Miami-Dade’s.

“I can foresee a Fourth of July where you have throngs of people on the beach, very difficult to keep social distancing, people getting together, especially young people getting together. We now see this virus is prevalent in this age group and we want to keep this down,” Gimenez said.

Gimenez said he is also sending a stern warning ahead of time, that if people don’t comply with the Fourth of July restrictions, he’s willing to shut down the beaches even longer.

“I want to stress that I will extend this order and keep the beaches closed past July 7 if we do not see people taking this seriously.”

Trantalis cited concerns over an inability to provide enforcement on the beach regarding social distancing and large crowds congregating during what is notoriously a busy holiday weekend.

“We feel that we will not be able to provide the necessary safe environment that everyone is entitled to enjoy when they come to our beaches,” he said.