Miami-Dade beaches closing July 3, Broward not yet decided

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez didn’t mince words on Saturday, saying he had no choice because of the surge of coronavirus cases to close the beaches for the Fourth of July holiday, and he will extend the closure even longer if people don’t comply.

“I can foresee a Fourth of July where you have throngs of people on the beach, very difficult to keep social distancing, people getting together, especially young people getting together. We now see this virus is prevalent in this age group and we want to keep this down, Gimenez said.

The mayor said he is also sending a stern warning ahead of time, that if people don’t comply with the Fourth of July restrictions, he’s willing to shut down the beaches even longer.

“I want to stress that I will extend this order and keep the beaches closed past July 7 if we do not see people taking this seriously.”

4th of July weekend rules (WPLG)

Meanwhile, word from the Broward County mayor’s office is that they have not yet made a decision on whether or not the beaches will be closed for the holiday weekend, but they said it could be a possibility.

In Miami-Dade, Gimenez said he had to take action because he has seen that the trend in COVID-19 number rising after a holiday.

“We noticed in the past we had Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, two weeks later, we get a spike. Well we are already experiencing a spike. I don’t want to get a spike on top of a spike.”

To prevent the numbers from increasing further than they have been, Gimenez signed an order stating that: