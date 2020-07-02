Child shot in head in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A child was shot in the head Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Northwest Second Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the child is believed to be around 7 years old.

The child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, but their condition has not been released.

No other details were immediately released.

