Police: Triple shooting was drive-by

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Three people are hospitalized after being hit by gunfire in what police believe was a drive-by shooting.

Opa-Locka police said three adults, 2 men and 1 woman, were shot at 2971 NW 132nd Terrace around 9:15 p.m. by someone in a white sedan.

All were taken to local hospitals. One of the men had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition, while the other two people are in stable condition.

