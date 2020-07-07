At least 1 killed in Hialeah shooting

HIALEAH, Fla. – At least one person was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting in Hialeah.

Sky 10 was above the scene near West 60th Street and 25th Court as police were investigating and gathering evidence.

A young witness told Local 10 News that he was playing video games when the shooting occurred.

“I told my friends, ‘I heard a shooting,’ and when I came out here, I saw someone got shot,” Nathan Sanchez said. “(The) world is already crazy enough for this to be happening.”

Police blocked off the area with crime scene tape as a tarp covered a body on the ground.

No other details were immediately known.