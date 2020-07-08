Local 10′s Roy Ramos and Nicole Perez describe their coronavirus symptoms

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos and anchor Nicole Perez joined Calvin Hughes for an interview on tonight’s 6 p.m. newscast to share details about their battle with COVID-19.

Ramos said he has been experiencing tougher symptoms than his wife and will be heading to the hospital tonight for further testing.

“For me, over the past few days it’s been difficult, especially at night,” Ramos said. “It’s hard for me to sleep. It’s really hard for me to maintain a steady body temperature. I’ll cover myself and then I’ll start to sweat. Then I take the covers off and I’ll start to get the chills and body aches. It was really bad last night. In fact, in the morning, I started coughing so bad that I couldn’t catch my breath. It went on for about 15 minutes or so.”

Because of that, the couple jumped on a telehealth call with their physician, who recommended that Ramos go to the hospital for chest X-rays to make sure he doesn’t have pneumonia.

Perez, who became emotional discussing her husband’s condition, said her symptoms have been milder.

“Today is kind of like the last couple of days,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve changed much as far as how I feel. I can’t really taste anything. I can’t smell anything. I’m a little congested still. The cough is still there ... and my bouts with being tired are less and less.”

Hughes, Perez’s evening co-anchor, pointed out that Roy and Nicole are “two of the fittest people I know.”

Both tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon. As of Wednesday, nine members of the Local 10 News staff are confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Anchor Louis Aguirre tested positive but has not felt any symptoms. He plans to take a second test because he’s convinced he got a false positive.

On Wednesday, 97 Local 10 employees and their family members got tested, that on top of about 50 people tested the past two days.

The staff members who have tested positive thank you for your prayers and kind words on social media.