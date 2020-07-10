Detective arrested for defrauding Broward Sheriff’s Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detective was arrested Thursday, accused of fraud, grand theft and official misconduct.

Luis Silberberg, a detective in BSO’s robbery unit, falsified overtime forms on seven occasions, lied more than 50 times about working a full shift when records showed he didn’t and ultimately defrauded BSO out of more than $15,000 in compensation, according to investigators with the department’s corruption unit.

The investigation began more than 18 months ago when the FBI asked for BSO’s assistance investigating Silberberg as part of an unrelated case. BSO’s investigation revealed that in four months at the end of 2019, Silberberg was overcompensated $15,541 over 368 regular hours and 16 overtime hours.

Commenting on the arrest, Sheriff Gregory Tony said: "This was a clear pattern of abusing that authority and violating the law. When we have these types of things that show its head and we can hold someone accountable, we are not just going to be doing suspensions and terminating employees from now on. If there is an opportunity where probable cause exists, when we see things like this that is so grotesque, the police have to be able to police themselves."

BSO detectives determined that Silberberg claimed he worked a regular shift and an overtime shift on the same day, when records showed he only worked the overtime shift. They also determined that on 57 occasions, Silberberg claimed to have worked an entire day, while records showed he either did not leave his home at all or only worked part of his shift before returning to his home.

Silberberg, who has been with BSO since September 2006, had been suspended with pay since February. Silberberg’s status has now been changed to suspended without pay

He was arrested Thursday afternoon at BSO’s Public Safety Building. Silberberg said nothing in his own defense Thursday as he bonded out of jail.