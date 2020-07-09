Fort Lauderdale police chief Rick Maglione removed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rick Maglione is being removed as chief of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Local 10 News has learned.

Maglione is being reassigned to a position to be determined and the city will begin searching for a new chief.

Maglione has been with the department since 1992.

The department has faced criticism for its handling of unrest in the city on May 31 as downtown protests turned contentious.

Fort Lauderdale police officer Steven Pohorence was charged with battery after being seen on video showing a female protester who was kneeling on the ground.

In a separate police-worn body camera video, two officers are heard cursing, laughing and appearing to be joking about shooting protesters and potentially injuring them with rubber bullets.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later and watch Local 10 for updates.

