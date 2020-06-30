Fort Lauderdale officer charged with battery for pushing woman at protest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale police officer who was seen on video pushing a female protester May 31 is being charged with battery, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday.

Officer Steven Pohorence, 29, is charged with battery for “intentionally touching or striking” the 19-year-old woman by “pushing [the victim] to the ground,” according to court records.

The video was first obtained by Local 10 News’ Jeff Weinsier from another protester. It shows Pohorence shoving a woman around the time when what had been a peaceful protest in Fort Lauderdale against racial inequality turned contentious outside a parking garage at SE 2nd Street and SE 1st Avenue near the Broward County Main Library.

The next day, Pohorence was removed from duty while an investigation was launched.

Prosecutors filed the charging document in Broward County Court on Tuesday after an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Satz’s office said.

The battery charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, which carries a maximum punishment of up to one year in jail, prosecutor say.

A date has not yet been scheduled for Pohorence to appear in court.

Prosecutors say videos of other incidents of use of force by Pohorence remain under review. Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Magilone, who suspended Pohorence, released two new videos last week of incidents unrelated to the shoving of the protester.

Pohorence has been a member of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department since October 2016, and prior to that, he spent almost four years working for the Florida Highway Patrol.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 News for updates.