Retired city of Miami firefighter dies in blaze in Cooper City home, according to investigators

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A fire claimed the life of at least one person Sunday in Cooper City and the man who died in the fire is a retired city of Miami firefighter, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

They have not yet released the man’s identity.

Just after 1 p.m., members of the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a single-family home fire at 9420 SW 53rd St., where heavy gray smoke was billowing out of the house.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a residential structure fire located at 9420 SW 53RD ST. @CooperCityGOV Fire is under control, 1 fatality reported. pic.twitter.com/eHkZ2kz9cZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 12, 2020

A spokesman for BSO Fire Rescue said that nearly 30 firefighters worked the blaze, which was primarily located in the living room. It took about 20 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.

BSO Fire Rescue released a statement about the retired firefighter: “While any victim who loses a life as a result of a fire is a hard pill to swallow for any firefighter. But learning that in this particular case the victim is a member of the public safety community’ — one that has spent an entire career saving lives by putting his own life on the line under the most dire circumstances — makes the pain all the more personal and palpable.

Our hearts are torn and as we try to cope with this tragic loss. Our most heartfelt feelings are that with the victim, his family and coworkers who will be reeling from this untimely loss.”

The State Fire Marshal is investigating how the fire started. No one else was injured.

(This is a developing story.)